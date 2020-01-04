Mithril Ore (MORE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $499.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $156,164.00 and approximately $499.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for $12.07 or 0.00164197 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00333042 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013686 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003313 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009805 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

