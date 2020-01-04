Mithril Ore Price Tops $12.34 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Mithril Ore token can currently be purchased for $12.34 or 0.00164429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $159,563.00 and $510.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00047262 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00333119 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013356 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003225 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009752 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

