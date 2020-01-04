Mithril Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $248,800.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007171 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000450 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, LBank, BitForex, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinExchange, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.