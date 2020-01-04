Mixin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $175.93 or 0.02394438 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a market capitalization of $82.62 million and $4.95 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,635 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.