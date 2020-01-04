MNPCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,941.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.01462596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MNPCoin

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin.

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

MNPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

