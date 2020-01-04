Mobius (MOBI) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Mobius has a market cap of $2.21 million and $3.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mobius has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mobius token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network.

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Stellarport, Gate.io, Kucoin, OTCBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

