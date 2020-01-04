Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,755. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Momo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Momo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Momo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

