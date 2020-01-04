MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 1.8% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00010800 BTC on exchanges including Zaif, Bitbank, Bittrex and Upbit. MonaCoin has a market cap of $52.13 million and $2.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.01818487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.48 or 0.03029661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00578597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00688091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062929 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013685 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zaif, Bitbank, Upbit, QBTC, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.