Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $4,945.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003265 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00685186 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,736,180 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

