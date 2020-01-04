Monero Classic Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003494 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $5,047.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00683493 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,732,530 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

