MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 4.7% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $914,415.00 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009362 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005907 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,826,217 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

