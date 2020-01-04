Monolith Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002990 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $22,841.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

