Mooncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,362,595,578 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

