Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPAA. Roth Capital upped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 254,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Shares of MPAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $418.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.51. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

