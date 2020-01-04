MVL Hits One Day Trading Volume of $118,599.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $118,599.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Cryptology, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

