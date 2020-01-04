Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 7,904,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,843. Mylan has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

