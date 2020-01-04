Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.63.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $325,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,244 shares of company stock worth $4,541,526. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myokardia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 348,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.