Myriad (XMY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,936.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $1,936.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,713,963,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

