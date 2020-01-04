NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,845.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.05906176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

