Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittylicious, WEX and YoBit. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00591878 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.