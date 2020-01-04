Nano Reaches Market Cap of $88.46 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Nano has a total market cap of $88.46 million and $1.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.01818305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.03031518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00579686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00686933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063836 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, RightBTC, OKEx, Nanex, Mercatox, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Bit-Z and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

