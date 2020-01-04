Nash Exchange (NEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00011638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Aphelion and TOKOK. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $30.99 million and $1.43 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nash Exchange Token Profile

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial.

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

