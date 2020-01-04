National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get National Vision alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Vision by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 357,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.