NativeCoin Price Tops $0.0889 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $76,263.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,473,161 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

