Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAV. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. OTR Global cut Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 376,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,948. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 61.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

