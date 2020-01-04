nDEX (NDX) Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. nDEX has a market capitalization of $3,792.00 and approximately $15,548.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

