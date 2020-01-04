Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 2% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005473 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Neblio has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $79,641.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,894,438 coins and its circulating supply is 15,279,773 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

