Nebula AI (NBAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $424.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $424,353.00 and approximately $424.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.05979919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029516 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,878,404,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.