Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.76 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, BCEX, LBank and Binance. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.76 million and $2.42 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.05883322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

NAS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,959,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Neraex, LBank, Allcoin, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

