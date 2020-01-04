Nectar Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. Nectar has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $194.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058445 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084867 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000781 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,348.95 or 1.00030132 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

