NEM Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.39 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $290.39 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Over the last week, NEM has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Zaif, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Cryptomate, YoBit, Indodax, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Koineks, Upbit, Iquant, Bitbns, OKEx, Poloniex, Kryptono, B2BX, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Liquid, Bithumb, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, COSS and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.