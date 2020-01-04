Neo Price Reaches $9.25 on Top Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $652.51 million and approximately $363.32 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, TDAX, BitMart and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, OTCBTC, TDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, OKEx, Coinnest, Upbit, DragonEX, Ovis, BigONE, COSS, LBank, Exrates, Tidebit, Bitinka, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Koinex, Cobinhood, Allcoin, BCEX, BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox, Huobi, Liquid, CoinEx, Kucoin, Coinrail, Livecoin, BitMart, Binance, Coinsuper and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

