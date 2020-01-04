Nestree Price Tops $0.0037 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $95,451.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084614 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00060863 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 0.99970192 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.