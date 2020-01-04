Nestree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,587.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Nestree has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $87,587.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057805 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,487.42 or 1.00081646 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

