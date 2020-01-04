Netbox Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $253,764.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $474,385.00 and $253,764.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,089,040 coins and its circulating supply is 7,568,708 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

