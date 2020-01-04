Netrum Trading 48.4% Higher This Week (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $150,567.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005039 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.