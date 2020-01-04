Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Hits $15,819.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar. Neumark has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $15,819.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, BitBay and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neumark Profile

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Liqui, BitBay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

