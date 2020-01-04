Neutral Dollar Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $81,953.00 and approximately $55,690.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013654 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

