New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $65.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the lowest is $65.61 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $260.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.09 million to $260.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $287.06 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. New Age Beverages has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $68,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 928,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

