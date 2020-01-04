New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $1.31 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $34.33 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

