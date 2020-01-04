Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,203,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. 3,159,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,458. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

