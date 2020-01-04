Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $78,242.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $78,242.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, BiteBTC, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,340,900,996 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

