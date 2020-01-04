Newton (NEW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Newton has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $23.00 million and $2.80 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.01478978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

