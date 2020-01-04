NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $738,226.00 and $516.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, FreiExchange, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, YoBit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

