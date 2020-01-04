Next.exchange (NEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,880.00

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Next.exchange has a total market cap of $483,265.00 and $3,880.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Next.exchange has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Next.exchange Token Profile

Next.exchange (NEXT) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 22,334,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,338,366 tokens. The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

