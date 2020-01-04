NEXT (NET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.77 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and $105,590.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00010673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00579686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

