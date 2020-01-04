Nexxo (NEXXO) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Nexxo (CURRENCY:NEXXO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Nexxo has a market capitalization of $160,231.00 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Nexxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexxo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexxo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.05929525 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029598 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About Nexxo

Nexxo (CRYPTO:NEXXO) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. Nexxo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,654,884 tokens. Nexxo’s official Twitter account is @NexxoInt. The official website for Nexxo is nexxo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexxo

Nexxo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

