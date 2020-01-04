NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,696,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NGM stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 53,172 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $551,925.36. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 264,922 shares of company stock worth $2,872,650 and sold 101,691 shares worth $3,074,961.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

