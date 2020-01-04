NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 101,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

