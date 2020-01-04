Nitro 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $260.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a market capitalization of $19,378.00 and $260.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nitro has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro was first traded on October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

